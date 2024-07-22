BI Business Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Collaborate with commercial stakeholders and functional representatives within the Food division of the business, to deliver data/reporting solutions aligned with strategic goals and scorecards.

Key tasks will include detailed analysis, verification, and documentation of business requirements; working closely with product owners and the development team to ensure that objectives are met.

Proficiency in communication (both verbal and written), ability to think analytically, and understand both commercial and technical concepts is essential

Business Requirements Analysis and Solution Design

• Identify opportunities for continuous improvement – analysing and optimising existing processes and information assets to achieve maximum business value.

• Critically assess and evaluate alignment of business requirements to strategic objectives (for prioritization).

• Translate requirements into detailed written specifications.

• Develop prototypes to verify requirements and functional design.

• Perform user acceptance testing.

Delivery & Stakeholder Management:

• Engage and communicate clearly and effectively with all business and technical stakeholders (prepare release comms).

• Oversee the end-to-end delivery of the solution to ensure objectives and critical success metrics are achieved.

• Establish collaborative partnerships with subject matter experts, functional representatives, and IT teams.

Governance:

• Provide input into Data Governance and BI Quality Assurance initiatives.

• Ensure solutions adhere to relevant standards and best practices.

• Maintain associated metadata documentation.

Qualifications, Experience and Functional Competencies:

• Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g., Business Analytics, Information Systems).

• Proven experience in business requirements analysis, solution delivery, and stakeholder management.

• Strong communication skills and ability to bridge commercial and technical domains.

• Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.

• Familiarity with data governance and BI best practices.

• Familiarity with data visualization tools (e.g., QlikSense and QuickSight) is a plus.

Desired Skills:

