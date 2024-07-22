Perform business analysis by assessing business user requirements in terms of feasibility, impact and cost, thereby compiling accurate documents and ensuring stakeholder approval.
Provide support within the system development life cycle of a project / initiative that could vary from providing subject-matter expertise; testing resources; post-deployment support; and/or being business/technical liaisons.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Process Modelling
- Business Process Analysis
- Workflow Analysis
- User Acceptance Testing
- Functional Requirements
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree