Business Analyst (Contract)

Summary

Leading Financial Services Company requires a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team on an initial 6-month contract

Description

Business Requirements specification

Responsible for Project managing small projects

Stakeholder management and communication

Execution of business analysis methodologies

Contribute to the design of new business processes

Process documentation

Minimum Requirements

Matric /Grade 12

Degree

Business Analysis Certification or Diploma

4+ Years experience working as a Business Analyst

Experience in Project Management

Experience working within an Agile environment

Must have experience working within a Financial Services industry

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Project Management

Agile

Insurance

To-be process

