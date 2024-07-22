Business Analyst (Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Summary
Leading Financial Services Company requires a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team on an initial 6-month contract
Description
- Business Requirements specification
- Responsible for Project managing small projects
- Stakeholder management and communication
- Execution of business analysis methodologies
- Contribute to the design of new business processes
- Process documentation
Minimum Requirements
- Matric /Grade 12
- Degree
- Business Analysis Certification or Diploma
- 4+ Years experience working as a Business Analyst
- Experience in Project Management
- Experience working within an Agile environment
- Must have experience working within a Financial Services industry
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Project Management
- Agile
- Insurance
- To-be process