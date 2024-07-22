Business Analyst (Contract) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jul 22, 2024

Summary

Leading Financial Services Company requires a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team on an initial 6-month contract

Description

  • Business Requirements specification
  • Responsible for Project managing small projects
  • Stakeholder management and communication
  • Execution of business analysis methodologies
  • Contribute to the design of new business processes
  • Process documentation

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric /Grade 12
  • Degree
  • Business Analysis Certification or Diploma
  • 4+ Years experience working as a Business Analyst
  • Experience in Project Management
  • Experience working within an Agile environment
  • Must have experience working within a Financial Services industry

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Project Management
  • Agile
  • Insurance
  • To-be process

Learn more/Apply for this position