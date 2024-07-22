Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Perform business analysis by assessing business user requirements in terms of feasibility, impact and cost, thereby compiling accurate documents and ensuring stakeholder approval.

Provide support within the system development life cycle of a project / initiative that could vary from providing subject-matter expertise; testing resources; post-deployment support; and/or being business/technical liaisons.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Process Modelling

Business Process Analysis

Workflow Analysis

User Acceptance Testing

Functional Requirements

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

