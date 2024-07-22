C# Team Lead

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a Team lead to their team. The Technical Lead serves as the expert responsible for the effective and efficient performance of products, providing technical direction and mentoring to the greater Team.

Responsibilities:

Technical Execution and System Integrity: Manage the technical execution, ensuring the quality, stability, and scalability of systems, including maintenance, development, and addressing technical issues.

Collaboration and Knowledge Transfer: Liaise with team members, drive innovation, and facilitate the transfer of technical knowledge within the team.

Leadership and Best Practices: Adopt new technologies, enforce coding standards, and mentor developers, while ensuring adherence to architectural guidelines and reducing technical debt.

Requirements:

At least 3 years’ hands-on software development experience.

Advanced knowledge/understanding of C#, Asp.net, SQL, Angular or other Javascript framework.

Work on a broad feature set including QR code scanning, Google Maps, Optimised routing, E-commerce and AI integration on an Angular/Asp.net/Sql server call stack.

Benefits:

Hybrid role

Highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

