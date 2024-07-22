Full Stack Java Developer (Advanced) DCFSD2 – Gauteng Pretoria

Full Stack Java Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Excellent and experienced programming skills in Java, Java GUI, Java Web techniques / Angular / JavaScript / REST, Spring Framework.
- Excellent and experienced knowledge in Cloud technologies (Azure cloud architecture, Quarkus, IaaC, Docker, Kubernetes, Cloud Networking, Cloud Security, MongoDB).
- Experience in Cloud DevOps (MS Azure preferably).
- Experience with the IDE (Eclipse or IntelliJ IDEA), GIT & GitHub
- Experience in agile SW-Development, CI/CD using Maven, JUnit, SonarQube, …
- Experience ins agile SW Project-Management (Scrum, Jira, …)
- Strong troubleshooting and performance tuning skills
- Experience in IT security
- Very good English language skills required
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS
- Basic knowledge in E/E (control units, diagnosis, vehicle electrical system access)
- Knowledge and passion in and for Development of complex, robust and production critical IT and SW-Systems
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- Degree in computer science, engineering, engineering with a focus on IT or equivalent
- 3+ years in Java full stack software development
- 1+ years’ experience in the cloud software development based on MS Azure
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Java Developer
- Java Web techniques
- Angular
- JavaScript
- Spring Framework
- Azure Cloud DevOps