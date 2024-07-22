Full Stack Java Developer (Advanced) DCFSD2

Jul 22, 2024

Full Stack Java Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Excellent and experienced programming skills in Java, Java GUI, Java Web techniques / Angular / JavaScript / REST, Spring Framework.
  • Excellent and experienced knowledge in Cloud technologies (Azure cloud architecture, Quarkus, IaaC, Docker, Kubernetes, Cloud Networking, Cloud Security, MongoDB).
  • Experience in Cloud DevOps (MS Azure preferably).
  • Experience with the IDE (Eclipse or IntelliJ IDEA), GIT & GitHub
  • Experience in agile SW-Development, CI/CD using Maven, JUnit, SonarQube, …
  • Experience ins agile SW Project-Management (Scrum, Jira, …)
  • Strong troubleshooting and performance tuning skills
  • Experience in IT security
  • Very good English language skills required

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS

  • Basic knowledge in E/E (control units, diagnosis, vehicle electrical system access)
  • Knowledge and passion in and for Development of complex, robust and production critical IT and SW-Systems

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • Degree in computer science, engineering, engineering with a focus on IT or equivalent
  • 3+ years in Java full stack software development
  • 1+ years’ experience in the cloud software development based on MS Azure

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack Java Developer
  • Java Web techniques
  • Angular
  • JavaScript
  • Spring Framework
  • Azure Cloud DevOps

