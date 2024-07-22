IT Infrastructure Specialist

ICT Infrastructure Support Specialist with formal IT Qualification and minimum 3 years’ IT support experience, required to join the IT Team of a FinTech company based in Stellenbosch.
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree or Diploma required
- 3+ years of experience in an IT support environment essential
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills with attention to detail and fast learning abilities required
- Willing to travel
Responsibilities:
- Implementation and maintenance of group’s ICT infrastructure
- IT Hardware – procurement, setup, maintenance and replacement processes
- Networking and cabling – ensure consistent high standards throughout the group
- Connectivity, Data, voice and telephony
- Desktop security – including antivirus, patch management
- User security awareness and training
- Desktop support services
- Management of in-country IT teams – 6 people
- Key supplier relationships and management
- Google Workspace administration and adoption
- Firewalls, VPN, Queueing systems, CCTV
