IT Infrastructure Specialist

ICT Infrastructure Support Specialist with formal IT Qualification and minimum 3 years’ IT support experience, required to join the IT Team of a FinTech company based in Stellenbosch.

Minimum requirements:

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma required

3+ years of experience in an IT support environment essential

Strong analytical and problem solving skills with attention to detail and fast learning abilities required

Willing to travel

Responsibilities:

Implementation and maintenance of group’s ICT infrastructure

IT Hardware – procurement, setup, maintenance and replacement processes

Networking and cabling – ensure consistent high standards throughout the group

Connectivity, Data, voice and telephony

Desktop security – including antivirus, patch management

User security awareness and training

Desktop support services

Management of in-country IT teams – 6 people

Key supplier relationships and management

Google Workspace administration and adoption

Firewalls, VPN, Queueing systems, CCTV

