Java Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Jul 22, 2024

Are you a passionate Java Developer with a keen interest in the automotive industry? Our client, a global leader in luxury vehicles, is looking for a talented Java Developer to join their innovative team.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture
  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience using backend technologies such as
  • Java
  • Javascript / TypeScript / Node.js
  • Python
  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
  • Compute: Kubernetes and Severless
  • API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.
  • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
  • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
  • Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
  • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
  • Monitoring and log analytics
  • Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql
  • Experience with:
  • Web Services Design & Deployment
  • REST
  • GIT
  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE

Qualifications required:

  • Relevant IT Degree

Cloud Certifications

If you are keen for this opportunity, please hit that apply!

