Principal Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking an experienced and highly motivated Principal Business Analyst to join us. As a Principal Business Analyst, you will play a critical role in driving the digital transformation of our banking services.

You will primarily be responsible for:

Coaching, and managing output quality of, a team of Business Analysts.

Driving improvement of the Business Analysis practice in the Bank.

In addition, you will be responsible for analysing business needs, identifying opportunities for improvement, and delivering innovative solutions that enhance our digital banking experience, particularly on initiatives of high complexity.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field. A Master’s degree is preferred.

Minimum of 8-10 years of experience in business analysis, with at least 5 years in a senior or lead analyst role.

Proven experience in the banking or financial services industry, with a strong understanding of digital banking technologies and trends. Specific experience requirements:

Retail Banking Digital Banking (online and mobile app)



Skills and Competencies

Strong leadership skills, with the ability to mentor and develop junior analysts.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence senior stakeholders.

Proficiency in business analysis tools and techniques, including process mapping, requirements gathering, and data analysis.

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to think strategically and deliver innovative solutions.

Experience with Agile methodologies.

Personal Attributes

Highly motivated and results-oriented, with a passion for digital transformation.

Ability to work independently and manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain effective working relationships.

Adaptable and open to change, with a continuous improvement mindset.

Coaching and Mentoring: Provide one-on-one and group coaching to Business Analysts (BAs) to enhance their skills and career development.

Offer guidance and support in resolving complex business analysis issues and challenges.

Foster a collaborative and supportive environment for the BAs to share knowledge and best practices. Quality Assurance: Review and evaluate the work outputs of BAs to ensure they meet the organization’s standards and requirements.

Conduct regular quality assessments and audits of business analysis deliverables.

Provide constructive feedback and recommendations for improvement. Standards and Practices Improvement: Work with the BA Chapter lead to develop, refine, and implement business analysis methodologies, frameworks, and standards.

Stay current with industry best practices and trends in business analysis and incorporate them into the organization.

Lead initiatives to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the business analysis function. Stakeholder Engagement: Collaborate with project managers, developers, and other stakeholders to ensure alignment and understanding of business analysis outputs.

Facilitate communication and ensure clear understanding of business requirements among all stakeholders.

Act as a liaison between the BAs and other departments to ensure smooth project execution. Training and Development: Design and deliver training programs to enhance the skills of the BAs.

Identify skill gaps and create development plans to address them.

Promote a culture of continuous learning and professional development. Performance Management: Monitor and evaluate the performance of BAs, providing regular performance reviews and feedback.

Set performance goals and objectives for the BAs and track their progress.

Recognize and reward high-performing BAs, while providing support and development for those needing improvement.

Secondary Responsibilities

Strategic Planning and Analysis: Lead analysis of business requirements and identify digital transformation opportunities.

Stay updated on digital banking trends, technologies, and best practices.

Collaborate with senior management on strategic direction for digital banking.

Work with Product Owners, Architects, and Development teams on customer-focused solutions.

Translate business requirements into user stories, acceptance criteria, business processes, rules, wireframes, data requirements, and high-level designs. Stakeholder Engagement: Manage project timelines and deliverables using Agile practices like sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and retrospectives. Performance Monitoring and Reporting: Conduct post-implementation reviews to identify lessons and areas for improvement.

Conduct user acceptance testing to ensure systems and processes perform as expected.

Monitor industry trends and competitor activities to keep the bank at the forefront of digital innovation.

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

