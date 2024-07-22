Project Manager at Southern Wind Shipyard – Western Cape Athlone

The successful candidate will project manage the full scope of production of their allocated project (yacht) ensuring that it is delivered on time, to the required quality standard and within the allocated budget. This will include ensuring the allocation and availability of the required resources, identifying the project milestones and deadlines required, identifying and mitigating risks and project constraints, working closely with key role players to manage processes to meet required objectives and client liaison on an ongoing basis to ensure customer modifications are implemented effectively, timeously and within budget. The role of the Project Manager also includes monitoring the progress of hardware and equipment orders ensuring they are delivered on time for production needs. This role also involves record keeping of minutes of meetings and compilation of the required management reports.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Project

ASANA

MS Office

Ability to work under pressure

Project Management

knowledge of boatbuilding

Organizational Skills

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

leadership skills.

Ability to work in a team

SA citizen preferable

Methodical and driven

Marine project management essential

Experience in superyacht industry and sailing is preferable

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Southern Wind Shipyard builds luxury sailing yachts for the global market. The yachts are of contemporary Italian design and built with South African craftsmanship. Each yacht is unique, offering a high level of customization and the option of adapting design elements according to Clients’ personal preferences. The company has been in existence for more than 27 years with a Marketing division based in Italy and manufacturing facility based in Athlone Industria. For more information please visit [URL Removed]

