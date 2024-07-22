Project Manager with Agile at Cardinal Insurance Management Systems – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role Description
We are seeking a Project Manager who will be responsible for overseeing the planning, implementation, and tracking of complex projects from start to finish. They work closely with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and clients to ensure that the project is completed on time, within budget, and meets the desired objectives.
Key Roles and Responsibilities
- Project Planning: Develop project plans, goals, and timelines, and allocate resources accordingly. Define the project scope, goals, and deliverables.
- Budget Management: Manage project budgets and resources to ensure the project is delivered within the approved budget.
- Quality Control: Ensure that the project meets the desired quality standards and adheres to industry best practices.
- Reporting: Create regular project status reports and communicate progress, risks, and issues to senior management and stakeholders.
- Stakeholder Management: Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, including clients, vendors, and project teams, to ensure that the project objectives are met.
- Risk Management: Identify, analyse, and mitigate project risks. Develop contingency plans to address potential project issues.
- Project Execution: Lead and manage project teams to ensure the timely delivery of project milestones. Communicate project status, issues, and risks to stakeholders.
- Monitoring project progress and ensuring that the project is on track
- Making adjustments to the project plan as needed to ensure success
- Conducting project evaluations and post-project reviews to identify lessons learned and areas for improvement.
Minimum Required Qualifications
- Grade 12 (Matric)
- A bachelor’s degree in project management, business administration, or a related field
Knowledge, Skills, and Experience
- Display effective Critical Thinking patterns
- Display good Problem-solving techniques
- Ability to cope with pressure and deadlines in a fast-moving environment
- Ability to adapt easily to change
- Ability to multi-task and manage various project elements simultaneously
- Leadership skills
- Meticulous with strong attention to detail and accuracy
- Ability to grasp and interpret technical processes and procedures efficiently
- Positive attitude and the ability to surge forward to maintain or create momentum
- Excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills
- Proficiency in project management tools and software (e.g., Microsoft Project, JIRA, VPMO)
- Creativity in addressing issues in the workplace
- Consistent and fair People management practices
- Coordinate well with others
- Always display high emotional intellect
- Good Judgement and Decision-making skills at all times
- Service orientated
- Good Negotiation skills
- Good time management skills
- Personal Efficacy
- 5 years experience managing projects
- 2 years experience in the insurance industry
Desired Skills:
- Critical Thinking
- problem solving skills.
- Time Management
- leadership skills.
- Attention to detail
- Emotional Intelligence
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Cardinal Insurance Management is a leading global software vendor with a mission to transform the insurance industry through innovative technology solutions. We specialise in Core Enterprise Insurance Management Systems, APIs for self-service solutions, and a cloud digital transformation platform based on PHP.
Benefits:
– Competitive salary commensurate with experience.
– Comprehensive benefits package including unlimited leave, performance bonus, long service awards, life cover, funeral cover and occupational disability.
– Opportunities for professional development and advancement within the company.
– A dynamic and supportive work environment with a focus on innovation and collaboration.