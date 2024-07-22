Project Manager with Agile at Cardinal Insurance Management Systems – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 22, 2024

Role Description
We are seeking a Project Manager who will be responsible for overseeing the planning, implementation, and tracking of complex projects from start to finish. They work closely with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and clients to ensure that the project is completed on time, within budget, and meets the desired objectives.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

  • Project Planning: Develop project plans, goals, and timelines, and allocate resources accordingly. Define the project scope, goals, and deliverables.
  • Budget Management: Manage project budgets and resources to ensure the project is delivered within the approved budget.
  • Quality Control: Ensure that the project meets the desired quality standards and adheres to industry best practices.
  • Reporting: Create regular project status reports and communicate progress, risks, and issues to senior management and stakeholders.
  • Stakeholder Management: Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, including clients, vendors, and project teams, to ensure that the project objectives are met.
  • Risk Management: Identify, analyse, and mitigate project risks. Develop contingency plans to address potential project issues.
  • Project Execution: Lead and manage project teams to ensure the timely delivery of project milestones. Communicate project status, issues, and risks to stakeholders.
  • Monitoring project progress and ensuring that the project is on track
  • Making adjustments to the project plan as needed to ensure success
  • Conducting project evaluations and post-project reviews to identify lessons learned and areas for improvement.

Minimum Required Qualifications

  • Grade 12 (Matric)
  • A bachelor’s degree in project management, business administration, or a related field

Knowledge, Skills, and Experience

  • Display effective Critical Thinking patterns
  • Display good Problem-solving techniques
  • Ability to cope with pressure and deadlines in a fast-moving environment
  • Ability to adapt easily to change
  • Ability to multi-task and manage various project elements simultaneously
  • Leadership skills
  • Meticulous with strong attention to detail and accuracy
  • Ability to grasp and interpret technical processes and procedures efficiently
  • Positive attitude and the ability to surge forward to maintain or create momentum
  • Excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills
  • Proficiency in project management tools and software (e.g., Microsoft Project, JIRA, VPMO)
  • Creativity in addressing issues in the workplace
  • Consistent and fair People management practices
  • Coordinate well with others
  • Always display high emotional intellect
  • Good Judgement and Decision-making skills at all times
  • Service orientated
  • Good Negotiation skills
  • Good time management skills
  • Personal Efficacy
  • 5 years experience managing projects
  • 2 years experience in the insurance industry

Desired Skills:

  • Critical Thinking
  • problem solving skills.
  • Time Management
  • leadership skills.
  • Attention to detail
  • Emotional Intelligence

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Cardinal Insurance Management is a leading global software vendor with a mission to transform the insurance industry through innovative technology solutions. We specialise in Core Enterprise Insurance Management Systems, APIs for self-service solutions, and a cloud digital transformation platform based on PHP.

Benefits:

– Competitive salary commensurate with experience.
– Comprehensive benefits package including unlimited leave, performance bonus, long service awards, life cover, funeral cover and occupational disability.
– Opportunities for professional development and advancement within the company.
– A dynamic and supportive work environment with a focus on innovation and collaboration.

