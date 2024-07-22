Project Manager with Agile at Cardinal Insurance Management Systems

Role Description

We are seeking a Project Manager who will be responsible for overseeing the planning, implementation, and tracking of complex projects from start to finish. They work closely with cross-functional teams, stakeholders, and clients to ensure that the project is completed on time, within budget, and meets the desired objectives.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Project Planning: Develop project plans, goals, and timelines, and allocate resources accordingly. Define the project scope, goals, and deliverables.

Budget Management: Manage project budgets and resources to ensure the project is delivered within the approved budget.

Quality Control: Ensure that the project meets the desired quality standards and adheres to industry best practices.

Reporting: Create regular project status reports and communicate progress, risks, and issues to senior management and stakeholders.

Stakeholder Management: Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, including clients, vendors, and project teams, to ensure that the project objectives are met.

Risk Management: Identify, analyse, and mitigate project risks. Develop contingency plans to address potential project issues.

Project Execution: Lead and manage project teams to ensure the timely delivery of project milestones. Communicate project status, issues, and risks to stakeholders.

Monitoring project progress and ensuring that the project is on track

Making adjustments to the project plan as needed to ensure success

Conducting project evaluations and post-project reviews to identify lessons learned and areas for improvement.

Minimum Required Qualifications

Grade 12 (Matric)

A bachelor’s degree in project management, business administration, or a related field

Knowledge, Skills, and Experience

Display effective Critical Thinking patterns

Display good Problem-solving techniques

Ability to cope with pressure and deadlines in a fast-moving environment

Ability to adapt easily to change

Ability to multi-task and manage various project elements simultaneously

Leadership skills

Meticulous with strong attention to detail and accuracy

Ability to grasp and interpret technical processes and procedures efficiently

Positive attitude and the ability to surge forward to maintain or create momentum

Excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills

Proficiency in project management tools and software (e.g., Microsoft Project, JIRA, VPMO)

Creativity in addressing issues in the workplace

Consistent and fair People management practices

Coordinate well with others

Always display high emotional intellect

Good Judgement and Decision-making skills at all times

Service orientated

Good Negotiation skills

Good time management skills

Personal Efficacy

5 years experience managing projects

2 years experience in the insurance industry

Desired Skills:

Critical Thinking

problem solving skills.

Time Management

leadership skills.

Attention to detail

Emotional Intelligence

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Cardinal Insurance Management is a leading global software vendor with a mission to transform the insurance industry through innovative technology solutions. We specialise in Core Enterprise Insurance Management Systems, APIs for self-service solutions, and a cloud digital transformation platform based on PHP.

Benefits:

– Competitive salary commensurate with experience.

– Comprehensive benefits package including unlimited leave, performance bonus, long service awards, life cover, funeral cover and occupational disability.

– Opportunities for professional development and advancement within the company.

– A dynamic and supportive work environment with a focus on innovation and collaboration.

