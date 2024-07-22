Python & AWS Software Engineer (Senior) LM

- Managing projects / processes.
- Ability to develop in Data Drive Programming languages such as Python and Big Data pipelines such as ETL, SQL, Spark etc.
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.
- Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a developer perspective.
- Development and Operations of applications and features, in collaboration with partners.
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- User training.
- System testing/parallel runs.
Minimum Requirements:
- Expertise in API and ETL development.
- Git development branching strategies and development approaches.
- CI/CD pipeline development using Code Build and Github Actions.
- Test driven development, Unit Testing, Functional Testing, Code Coverage.
- Terraform and IAC deployments.
Desired Skills:
- API
- ETL
- CI/CD