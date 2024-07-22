Python & AWS Software Engineer (Senior) LM

Jul 22, 2024

  • Managing projects / processes.

  • Ability to develop in Data Drive Programming languages such as Python and Big Data pipelines such as ETL, SQL, Spark etc.

  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions.

  • Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a developer perspective.

  • Development and Operations of applications and features, in collaboration with partners.

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.

  • User training.

  • System testing/parallel runs.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Expertise in API and ETL development.

  • Git development branching strategies and development approaches.

  • CI/CD pipeline development using Code Build and Github Actions.

  • Test driven development, Unit Testing, Functional Testing, Code Coverage.

  • Terraform and IAC deployments.

Desired Skills:

  • API
  • ETL
  • CI/CD

