Senior Developer (C# SPA Angular React) at ExclusivelyRemote – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Title: Senior Developer

Location: UK (Remote/Flexible Working Hours from South Africa)

Our UK-based client, a reputable company in the software development industry with 20 years of experience, is seeking a highly skilled Senior Developer to join their dynamic team.

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborate with Architect: Work closely with the software architect to refactor existing front-end code, aligning with architectural guidelines.

Autonomous Full Stack Development:

Learn back-end architecture.

Design and specify new features across the full stack.

Implement full stack code adhering to guidelines.

Mentorship and Code Review: Guide and review the code of junior team members.

Front-end Architecture: Contribute to the introduction of Typescript and the rewriting of front-end portals with the new architecture.

Project Management: Oversee projects from design to implementation, user acceptance testing (UAT), and go-live stages.

Essential Experience:

Full Stack Development: 10-15+ years of demonstrable experience.

Single Page Applications (SPA): 5+ years, ideally in Vue (Angular and React also considered).

C# and EF Core: Extensive experience.

WebAPI: Extensive experience.

Relational Databases: Proficiency in writing efficient queries and entity modeling/design.

Domain-Driven Design (DDD): Good understanding.

Technical Leadership: Proven experience as a Tech Lead or similar role.

Attention to Detail: High standards for quality.

Team Collaboration: Strong team-working skills.

Expectations:

Excellent communication skills.

Daily status updates.

Adherence to code review processes.

Proactive in seeking clarity when needed.

Team-oriented with a holistic approach to design decisions.

Working Hours: Primarily UK hours with some flexibility.

Desired Skills:

SPA

Angular

React

Vue

C#

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Full-Time & Long-term agreement (No end date)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

Flexitime

