Senior Developer (C# SPA Angular React) at ExclusivelyRemote – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Title: Senior Developer
Location: UK (Remote/Flexible Working Hours from South Africa)
Our UK-based client, a reputable company in the software development industry with 20 years of experience, is seeking a highly skilled Senior Developer to join their dynamic team.
Key Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with Architect: Work closely with the software architect to refactor existing front-end code, aligning with architectural guidelines.
- Autonomous Full Stack Development:
- Learn back-end architecture.
- Design and specify new features across the full stack.
- Implement full stack code adhering to guidelines.
- Mentorship and Code Review: Guide and review the code of junior team members.
- Front-end Architecture: Contribute to the introduction of Typescript and the rewriting of front-end portals with the new architecture.
- Project Management: Oversee projects from design to implementation, user acceptance testing (UAT), and go-live stages.
Essential Experience:
- Full Stack Development: 10-15+ years of demonstrable experience.
- Single Page Applications (SPA): 5+ years, ideally in Vue (Angular and React also considered).
- C# and EF Core: Extensive experience.
- WebAPI: Extensive experience.
- Relational Databases: Proficiency in writing efficient queries and entity modeling/design.
- Domain-Driven Design (DDD): Good understanding.
- Technical Leadership: Proven experience as a Tech Lead or similar role.
- Attention to Detail: High standards for quality.
- Team Collaboration: Strong team-working skills.
Expectations:
- Excellent communication skills.
- Daily status updates.
- Adherence to code review processes.
- Proactive in seeking clarity when needed.
- Team-oriented with a holistic approach to design decisions.
Working Hours: Primarily UK hours with some flexibility.
Desired Skills:
- SPA
- Angular
- React
- Vue
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Full-Time & Long-term agreement (No end date)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home
- Flexitime