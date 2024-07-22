Senior Developer (C# SPA Angular React) at ExclusivelyRemote

Jul 22, 2024

Job Title: Senior Developer
Location: UK (Remote/Flexible Working Hours from South Africa)

Our UK-based client, a reputable company in the software development industry with 20 years of experience, is seeking a highly skilled Senior Developer to join their dynamic team.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with Architect: Work closely with the software architect to refactor existing front-end code, aligning with architectural guidelines.
  • Autonomous Full Stack Development:
  • Learn back-end architecture.
  • Design and specify new features across the full stack.
  • Implement full stack code adhering to guidelines.
  • Mentorship and Code Review: Guide and review the code of junior team members.
  • Front-end Architecture: Contribute to the introduction of Typescript and the rewriting of front-end portals with the new architecture.
  • Project Management: Oversee projects from design to implementation, user acceptance testing (UAT), and go-live stages.

Essential Experience:

  • Full Stack Development: 10-15+ years of demonstrable experience.
  • Single Page Applications (SPA): 5+ years, ideally in Vue (Angular and React also considered).
  • C# and EF Core: Extensive experience.
  • WebAPI: Extensive experience.
  • Relational Databases: Proficiency in writing efficient queries and entity modeling/design.
  • Domain-Driven Design (DDD): Good understanding.
  • Technical Leadership: Proven experience as a Tech Lead or similar role.
  • Attention to Detail: High standards for quality.
  • Team Collaboration: Strong team-working skills.

Expectations:

  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Daily status updates.
  • Adherence to code review processes.
  • Proactive in seeking clarity when needed.
  • Team-oriented with a holistic approach to design decisions.

Working Hours: Primarily UK hours with some flexibility.

Desired Skills:

  • SPA
  • Angular
  • React
  • Vue
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Full-Time & Long-term agreement (No end date)

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work From Home
  • Flexitime

