Senior Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions

We are seeking a senior Project Manager to join our team- hybrid.
The successful candidate will be responsible for project managing the execution of:
The strategic disintegration of designated businesses within the operating segment. This role will involve close collaboration with executive leadership teams, as well as cross functional and multi-disciplinary teams to ensure a smooth transition that complies with internal and regulatory requirements.
Key Result Areas
- Project Planning – Collaborate with the workstream leads and cross-functional teams to align on the agreed project plans and drive the execution of these plans.
- Delivery Management – Conduct risk assessments and develop contingency plans to mitigate potential challenges during the project timelines. Facilitate regular meetings with key stakeholders to review project status and address issues.
- Scope and Quality Management – Ensure stakeholder specified requirements and customer expectations are delivered/ met.
- Communication and Reporting – Set and manage expectations with team members and stakeholders, track and monitor, communicate progress and escalate key risks and issues.
- Stakeholder Management – Monitor and manage multiple client expectations.
Requirements, Skills, Qualifications
Education
- Matric + 3 Year Tertiary Qualification + 5 years relevant experience OR
- Matric + 7 years relevant experience
- Formal training and certification in a recognised project management methodology
Industry Experience
- Proven experience in project management, preferably with experience in business exit strategies or similar high-stakes transitions.
- Proven experience with IT integration projects
- Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.
Technical Skills
- Scope & Quality Management
- Integrated Change Control
- Project Planning & Integration
- Budget and Cost Control
- Risk, Opportunity and Issue Management
- Stakeholder Management & Communication Management
Technology Skills
- Highly competent in the use of Microsoft suite of applications, MS Project, JIRA, TEAMS Planner
Management Skills
- Ability to work effectively in a cross-cultural environment.
Personal Qualities
- Self Management & Personal Mastery (self learning)
- Positive, high energy and determined
- Must be results oriented/ focused on Customer first
- Innovative, well-developed problem solving and decision making skills
- Stakeholder Management
- Leading with Influence
- Collaborative
- Language Skills
- Fluent spoken and written English
