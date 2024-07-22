Senior Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a senior Project Manager to join our team- hybrid.

The successful candidate will be responsible for project managing the execution of:

The strategic disintegration of designated businesses within the operating segment. This role will involve close collaboration with executive leadership teams, as well as cross functional and multi-disciplinary teams to ensure a smooth transition that complies with internal and regulatory requirements.

Key Result Areas

  • Project Planning – Collaborate with the workstream leads and cross-functional teams to align on the agreed project plans and drive the execution of these plans.
  • Delivery Management – Conduct risk assessments and develop contingency plans to mitigate potential challenges during the project timelines. Facilitate regular meetings with key stakeholders to review project status and address issues.
  • Scope and Quality Management – Ensure stakeholder specified requirements and customer expectations are delivered/ met.
  • Communication and Reporting – Set and manage expectations with team members and stakeholders, track and monitor, communicate progress and escalate key risks and issues.
  • Stakeholder Management – Monitor and manage multiple client expectations.

Requirements, Skills, Qualifications

Education

  • Matric + 3 Year Tertiary Qualification + 5 years relevant experience OR
  • Matric + 7 years relevant experience
  • Formal training and certification in a recognised project management methodology

Industry Experience

  • Proven experience in project management, preferably with experience in business exit strategies or similar high-stakes transitions.
  • Proven experience with IT integration projects
  • Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Technical Skills

  • Scope & Quality Management
  • Integrated Change Control
  • Project Planning & Integration
  • Budget and Cost Control
  • Risk, Opportunity and Issue Management
  • Stakeholder Management & Communication Management

Technology Skills

  • Highly competent in the use of Microsoft suite of applications, MS Project, JIRA, TEAMS Planner

Management Skills

  • Ability to work effectively in a cross-cultural environment.

Personal Qualities

  • Self Management & Personal Mastery (self learning)
  • Positive, high energy and determined
  • Must be results oriented/ focused on Customer first
  • Innovative, well-developed problem solving and decision making skills
  • Stakeholder Management
  • Leading with Influence
  • Collaborative
  • Language Skills
  • Fluent spoken and written English

