Software Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Jul 22, 2024

  • Produce working quality software that meets the design
  • Develop critical and complex technical components in area of accountability
  • Deliver system component designs that are robust and fault tolerant for large complex systems
  • Ensure system component designs are supportable , maintainable and re-usable
  • Deliver software that is observable and scalable
  • Conduct estimate of work effort
  • Trouble shoot and problem solve of software issues and provide guidance to other team members
  • Produce documentation as per organisational standards
  • Continuous improvement of software
  • Provide Maintenance and support of software in environments of accountability
  • Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing
  • Create deployment artefacts and stores in source control library
  • Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof
  • Optimise the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev / Ops Engineer
  • Update and control the asset knowledge base
  • Ensure integration of own work with other individuals and in team
  • Collaborate with designers, product owners and engineering leads to refine the solution
  • Contribute into the decomposition of the system solution into component parts for development
  • Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values
  • Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise
  • Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities
  • Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy
  • Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.
  • Provide mentoring for multiple software developers

Critical SKills

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Full Stack Development
  • Development of software
  • Development Of Web Services
  • Web Applications Development
  • Agile Development
  • C#.Net Development
  • Development Of Mobile Applications
  • Design Patterns
  • Business logic
  • Visual Studio
  • OOD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

