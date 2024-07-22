Software Developer – Gauteng Sandown

- Produce working quality software that meets the design
- Develop critical and complex technical components in area of accountability
- Deliver system component designs that are robust and fault tolerant for large complex systems
- Ensure system component designs are supportable , maintainable and re-usable
- Deliver software that is observable and scalable
- Conduct estimate of work effort
- Trouble shoot and problem solve of software issues and provide guidance to other team members
- Produce documentation as per organisational standards
- Continuous improvement of software
- Provide Maintenance and support of software in environments of accountability
- Develop unit and system test cases and conduct unit and system testing
- Create deployment artefacts and stores in source control library
- Manage the deployment package and the execution thereof
- Optimise the tool change in collaboration with the Biz/ Dev / Ops Engineer
- Update and control the asset knowledge base
- Ensure integration of own work with other individuals and in team
- Collaborate with designers, product owners and engineering leads to refine the solution
- Contribute into the decomposition of the system solution into component parts for development
- Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise
- Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.
- Provide mentoring for multiple software developers
Critical SKills
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Full Stack Development
- Development of software
- Development Of Web Services
- Web Applications Development
- Agile Development
- C#.Net Development
- Development Of Mobile Applications
- Design Patterns
- Business logic
- Visual Studio
- OOD
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma