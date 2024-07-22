UN Global Compact, AU Commission partner to boost African business

The United Nations Global Compact and the African Union Commission will partner up on the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI).

Through this collaboration they will seek to amplify the impact of sustainable business practices across Africa through the UN Global Compact’s Africa Strategy which aims to build a cohort of accountable and ambitious African companies to seize the continent’s opportunities.

The new partnership was formalised through the exchange of a Letter of Intent between Ambassador Albert Muchanga, commissioner for economic development, tourism, trade, industry, mining (ETTIM) at the African Union Commission and Assistant Secretary-General Sanda Ojiambo, CEO of the UN Global Compact.

Building on the African Union-United Nations framework for the implementation of the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (Agenda 2030), the partnership will support the next phase of Agenda 2063’s Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan (2023-2032), a comprehensive roadmap for Africa’s development. The UN Global Compact will engage businesses across the continent to support the African Union Commission’s goals and mandate.

Muchanga emphasises the importance of the new partnership: “This collaboration marks a significant advancement in our efforts to realize the objectives outlined in the African Union Agenda 2063. By partnering with the UN Global Compact, we are reinforcing our commitment to driving sustainable business and promoting economic growth across Africa. Together, we aim to create a dynamic economic environment that supports inclusive progress and empowers African nations to achieve their full potential.”

Ojiambo comments: “Today’s exchange of letters presents an opportunity to strengthen the long-standing ties between the African Union Commission and the UN system through a partnership with the Global Africa Business Initiative. We share a transformative vision for the continent, where a strong and inclusive African private sector helps de-risk economies, attracts investment, and creates jobs, building more prosperous and sustainable communities.”

Under the leadership of UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, GABI aims to reposition Africa as a business destination and opportunity for investment on the global stage while also contributing towards the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.