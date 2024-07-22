Are you passionate about the automotive industry and have a knack for enterprise asset management? Our client, a global leader in luxury vehicles, is looking for a talented WEB EAM Consultant to join their dynamic team.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Expert JAVA EE development knowledge
- Knowledge of authentication solutions, SAML, OpenID Connect, API Gateway
- Expert knowledge in the areas of web and cloud technologies
- Expertise in agile development and DevOps
- Knowledge of current IT architectures, manufacturers and trends
- Teamwork and communication skills
- Knowledge in IT security
- Knowledge in ITIL processes
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- ITIL certification (advantageous)
- Minimum of 4-8 years IT working experience
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
If this has sparked an interest with you, please hit that apply!
