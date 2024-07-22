WEB EAM Consultant

Are you passionate about the automotive industry and have a knack for enterprise asset management? Our client, a global leader in luxury vehicles, is looking for a talented WEB EAM Consultant to join their dynamic team.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Expert JAVA EE development knowledge
  • Knowledge of authentication solutions, SAML, OpenID Connect, API Gateway
  • Expert knowledge in the areas of web and cloud technologies
  • Expertise in agile development and DevOps
  • Knowledge of current IT architectures, manufacturers and trends
  • Teamwork and communication skills
  • Knowledge in IT security
  • Knowledge in ITIL processes
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
  • ITIL certification (advantageous)
  • Minimum of 4-8 years IT working experience
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

If this has sparked an interest with you, please hit that apply!

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • DevOps

