WEB EAM Consultant – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you passionate about the automotive industry and have a knack for enterprise asset management? Our client, a global leader in luxury vehicles, is looking for a talented WEB EAM Consultant to join their dynamic team.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Expert JAVA EE development knowledge

Knowledge of authentication solutions, SAML, OpenID Connect, API Gateway

Expert knowledge in the areas of web and cloud technologies

Expertise in agile development and DevOps

Knowledge of current IT architectures, manufacturers and trends

Teamwork and communication skills

Knowledge in IT security

Knowledge in ITIL processes

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

ITIL certification (advantageous)

Minimum of 4-8 years IT working experience

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

If this has sparked an interest with you, please hit that apply!

Desired Skills:

Java

DevOps

