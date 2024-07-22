Why modern organisations need advanced endpoint security

Security technologies have come a long way from the anti-virus and firewall solutions of the past. As data grows exponentially, traditional security measures are no longer effective.

David Herselman, MD of inq South Africa

Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing an increasingly important role in improving cyber defences. Companies across industry sectors must adapt to ensure their data and infrastructure remain secure through more innovative endpoint security strategies.

AI enables more sophisticated and responsive protective measures. Traditional security approaches, such as signature-based detection in anti-virus applications, have evolved into behaviour-based solutions thanks to AI. This shift is evident in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) systems, which now leverage AI to identify and mitigate threats based on behavioural patterns rather than relying solely on known signatures.

However, EDR systems, while effective on endpoints where they are deployed, fall short in environments with network devices like CCTV cameras, printers, or serverless cloud services. This is where Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions come into play. XDR combines analytics from endpoints with data from cloud services, providing a holistic view of potential threats. By integrating and collecting telemetry from diverse sources, XDR solutions, powered by AI, offer early detection and swift responses to security incidents.

However, they are typically limited to products and services offered by the XDR vendor. By definition, XDR is an outsourced service whist a Security Operations Centre (SOC), using a SIEM, is an internal department of the organisation.

SIEM/SOC solutions typically integrate to a much broader range of vendors. These are also offered as an outsourced managed service, blurring the lines between XDR and a SOC-as-a-service. XDR may be more suitable to smaller organisations whilst a managed SOC has a much broader ability to integrate with the systems and services already deployed in larger organisations.

Network Detection and Response (NDR) systems also benefit from AI, collecting telemetry from existing network infrastructures to identify potential threats. These systems monitor the flow of data packets from devices to known compromise destinations, raising alerts when suspicious activity is detected.

Furthermore, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems adopt AI to centralise visibility and management across an organisation’s security infrastructure. SIEM integrates with various security solutions, normalising, aggregating, and analysing data to provide comprehensive security oversight.

One of the best ways to protect a company’s digital environment is to adopt a layered security approach. This strategy involves combining different security solutions to create a comprehensive defensive framework capable of distinguishing real threats from false positives.

For instance, an NDR solution might flag unusual traffic patterns from a workstation. Adding XDR on top of this allows for deeper analysis, revealing whether the activity is benign, such as a user backing up data to iTunes, or genuinely malicious. This layered approach ensures comprehensive coverage and enhances the organisation’s ability to detect and respond to threats.

One of the most effective ways to deploy these advanced endpoint security strategies is through the SOC. A SOC provides an invaluable resource for businesses, offering an alternative to traditional endpoint security solutions. It delivers continuous, real-time security monitoring and management, ensuring that potential threats are identified and addressed promptly.

The SOC also plays a broader organisational role, providing comprehensive security oversight. It requires ongoing internal management and resources to maintain its effectiveness. It is not just about deploying technology; it is about having skilled personnel who can interpret data, manage incidents, and continuously improve the organisation’s security posture. Investing in a SOC can be a game-changer for businesses, providing the necessary oversight and rapid response capabilities in today’s threat landscape.

AI has become an invaluable tool in enhancing endpoint security. By adopting a layered security approach and leveraging advanced solutions like EDR, XDR, NDR, and SIEM, businesses can build a resilient security framework. Furthermore, establishing a SOC can provide the comprehensive oversight required to protect against evolving threats. Embracing AI and advanced security measures has become a business necessity.