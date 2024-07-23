AMD president Victor Peng retires

AMD President Victor Peng is retiring effective 30 August 2024. He will continue to serve on the AMD executive team in an advisory role and support the transition until his retirement date.

“Victor re-joined AMD in 2022 following the acquisition of Xilinx and played an important role successfully integrating and scaling our embedded business and leading our cross-company AI strategy,” says AMD chair and CEO Dr Lisa Su. “Under his leadership, AMD became the industry’s #1 provider of FPGA and adaptive computing solutions. On behalf of the AMD Board, executive leadership team and the thousands of employees who have worked with him, I want to thank Victor for his outstanding leadership and wish him the best in his retirement.”

Peng retires with over 40 years of experience. He has served as president at AMD since February 2022 when he rejoined the company after the acquisition of Xilinx, where he spent 14 years, most recently serving as president, CEO and member of the board of directors.

As part of the transition, senior vice-president of the Artificial Intelligence Group (AIG) Vamsi Boppana will expand his current responsibilities to include the AMD Instinct data centre AI accelerator business.

Senior vice-president and GM: Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group Salil Raje will continue in his role leading the AMD embedded business.