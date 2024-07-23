Angular Developer at Blue Recruiting – KwaZulu-Natal Riverhorse Valley

Our client is looking for a skilled Angular Developer to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in web development, proficiency in JavaScript and TypeScript, and extensive experience with Angular 14. As an Angular Developer, you will be responsible for designing and implementing user interface components for JavaScript-based web and mobile applications using the Angular framework.

Key Responsibilities:

– Develop and maintain dynamic web applications using Angular 14 and JavaScript.

– Collaborate with UX/UI designers to implement design into the code.

– Ensure high performance of applications and provide support.

– Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code.

– Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging.

– Troubleshoot and debug applications.

– Perform code reviews and provide constructive feedback to team members.

– Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies.

– Code review and assessment and propose change requests and bug [URL Removed] – — Qualifications and skills and experience:

– Proven experience as an Angular Developer or similar role.

– Strong proficiency in JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, and CSS.

– Hands-on experience with Angular 14.

– Familiarity with RESTful APIs and asynchronous request handling.

– Understanding of web markup, including HTML5 and CSS3.

– Familiarity with Angular CLI for scaffolding and building Angular applications.

– Good understanding of browser rendering behaviour and performance.

– Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

– Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

– RxJS – library for reactive programming

– Dependency injection – delivering services at a root, module, or component level

– State Management Preferred Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or related field.

– Experience with other JavaScript frameworks/libraries (e.g., React, [URL Removed]

– Knowledge of server-side technologies (e.g., Node.js, [URL Removed]

– Familiarity with database technologies (e.g., MongoDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL).

– Experience with testing frameworks and tools (e.g., Jasmine, Karma).

– Knowledge of Agile methodologies and version control systems (e.g., Git)

– Experience in .NET framework and Syspro integration

