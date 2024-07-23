Business Analysis Manager – Remote Remote

A leading distributor of Electrical Products and Solutions across South Africa. With a strong focus on innovation and customer service, they cater to a diverse range of industries including Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Infrastructure projects.

We are seeking a seasoned and visionary Business Analysis (BA) Manager to lead our clients analytical initiatives and drive strategic decision-making.

2+ years’ Managerial experience

Syspro experience

Kubernetes experience

Power BI, must be able to Automate

Oracle

SQL

Reporting and creating dashboards

Project Management experience

Fully on-site

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity

Desired Skills:

BA

Business Analyst

Manager

Project Manager

Syspro

SQL

PowerBI

Employer & Job Benefits:

Plus Benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position