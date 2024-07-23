C# Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client has an exciting opportunity for an Intermediate / Senior C# Developer within their team.

Requirements:

Relevant Degree / Diploma.

3 years’ relevant experience and knowledge.

Experience using C#, .NET Core, Entity Framework, ASP.Net, T-SQL.

Develop database-driven web applications.

User interface knowledge.

Multi-tier software and database design.

Experience in Agile software development competencies.

Responsibilities:

Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Must be able to develop software according to briefs.

Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines.

Application development and maintenance.

All development must align with operational strategies.

Creating technical specifications.

Optimisation and quality control for client service standards.

Ensuring that all records are in line with company procedure and accepted practices.

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

C#.Net Development

Entity Framework

T-SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

