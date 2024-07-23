C# Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client has an exciting opportunity for an Intermediate / Senior C# Developer within their team.
Requirements:
- Relevant Degree / Diploma.
- 3 years’ relevant experience and knowledge.
- Experience using C#, .NET Core, Entity Framework, ASP.Net, T-SQL.
- Develop database-driven web applications.
- User interface knowledge.
- Multi-tier software and database design.
- Experience in Agile software development competencies.
Responsibilities:
- Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly.
- Must be able to develop software according to briefs.
- Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines.
- Application development and maintenance.
- All development must align with operational strategies.
- Creating technical specifications.
- Optimisation and quality control for client service standards.
- Ensuring that all records are in line with company procedure and accepted practices.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- C#.Net Development
- Entity Framework
- T-SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development