C# Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Jul 23, 2024

Our client has an exciting opportunity for an Intermediate / Senior C# Developer within their team.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree / Diploma.
  • 3 years’ relevant experience and knowledge.
  • Experience using C#, .NET Core, Entity Framework, ASP.Net, T-SQL.
  • Develop database-driven web applications.
  • User interface knowledge.
  • Multi-tier software and database design.
  • Experience in Agile software development competencies.

Responsibilities:

  • Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly.
  • Must be able to develop software according to briefs.
  • Develop high quality and effective software within strict timelines.
  • Application development and maintenance.
  • All development must align with operational strategies.
  • Creating technical specifications.
  • Optimisation and quality control for client service standards.
  • Ensuring that all records are in line with company procedure and accepted practices.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • C#.Net Development
  • Entity Framework
  • T-SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position