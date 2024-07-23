CrowdStrike CEO must answer to Congress

As the dust starts to settle after Friday’s global IT outage, the US Congress is looking for answers from the company that caused the issue.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz has been called to testify about how the incident happened, and what mitigating steps the company is taking.

On Thursday night, CrowdStrike sent out a software update to its security software that made Windows-based systems fail to boot, causing the so-called Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) on about 8,5-million machines around the world.

While CrowdStrike reacted quickly in giving customers advice on how to fix the issue, this largely meant someone having to physically boot each device into Safe Mode, then find and delete the patch file.

The company says it’s working on a way to automate this process, but so far there’s been no news if this has made any appreciable difference.