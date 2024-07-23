Data Analyst/Insights Specialist (Pharmaceutical Industry)

ROLE:

Will be responsible for analysing internal business and external market data to identify opportunities, gaps, and problems within the organization. This role includes evaluating the performance of the Marketing, Sales and Prescription (Rx) teams against their KPIs and contributing to data improvement initiatives to develop a world class insights and analytics environment, establishing the function as a competitive advantage within the healthcare industry. To develop an insights and analytics business unit, passionate about identifying unmet needs, gaps and opportunities thereby prioritizing investment and maximising ROI.

The role will also be responsible to develop and nurture a data driven culture across the organisation with the establishment, maintenance and enhancement of a self-service reporting structure, telling a story with data democratising data and analytical skills

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Data Analysis and Reporting

Performance Monitoring

Data Improvement Initiatives

Stakeholder Communication

Problem-Solving and Insights Generation

Collaboration and Teamwork

EDUCATION:

Matric

Any degree within the STEM disciplines that may include:

Bachelor’s degree in Business Science, Bachelor’s degree in Data Science

Bachelor’s degree in Data Analytics, Bachelor’s degree with Mathematics and/or Applied Mathematics, Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum experience of 2- 4 years working in a similar role.

Experience using analytics and statistical techniques to deduce insights which contribute to company growth efforts, increasing revenue and other key business outcomes.

Strong problem solving, quantitative and analytical abilities

Knowledge is preferable in any data analysis tools and programming languages

Power BI, Python, R, SQL

Experience working with and creating dashboards and reports using all relevant data to inform decisions

Excellent communication, collaboration and delegation skills.

Ability to interpret complex data and translate it into actionable insights.

High level of proficiency in the ability to tell a story with data using the Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

Understanding of doctor prescribing data (IQVIA, Dis Chem etc.) and pharmacy sales data

Understanding of the pharmaceutical supply chain

Experienced in mapping customer journeys

