Epson evolves Heat-Free Line Inkjet printing

Epson launched the AM-C400 and AM-C550 MFPs to deliver improved solutions to the A4 market, offering the energy-saving and productivity advantages afforded by Epson’s existing Line Inkjet printers but in a smaller, A4 format.

Boasting high print and scan speeds (up to 55ppm for print and 100ipm for scan), high paper capacities and high yield ink cartridges of up to 31,500 pages, both printers deliver enhanced productivity benefits; and with an improved colour touch-screen user interface, operation is quick and easy.

The ‘C’ shaped paper path used in their design means their footprint has been reduced, placing these printers among the smallest in class and making them ideal for environments that demand a highly reliable, productive device but where space is limited.

Timothy Thomas, country manager at Epson South Africa, says: “Launching this range means we close a gap in our product line-up and can offer the advantages of Line Inkjet throughout our office print range.

“These A4 models expand our AM-C family and deliver comparable levels of impressive productivity to those seen on the AM-C A3 models, with a seamless user experience due to the shared user interface, but with a smaller footprint.”

Fast print speeds, reliability and a small product footprint are coupled with the reduced energy consumption and waste reductions expected from Epson Heat-Free inkjet, further supporting the sustainability agenda and offering a compelling alternative to traditional laser printers.

Developed using Epson’s Open Platform, these MFPs are easily integrated into existing technology infrastructures and are compatible with all third party software solutions.