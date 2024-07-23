Exclusive Networks certifies as Infoblox Diamond-level distributor

Exclusive Networks has become the first Distributor Partner to achieve Diamond-Level certification in Infoblox’s Skilled to Secure Partner Program for EMEA as it gears up for growth with a new Infoblox Professional Services agreement.

In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, organisations require comprehensive security to mitigate risks and ensure business continuity. Exclusive Networks empowers its partners with the right Infoblox solutions, and the in-depth knowledge and skills needed to deliver exceptional value to their customers.

Under the new Infoblox Professional Services agreement, qualified Exclusive Networks personnel will perform professional services in accordance with the highest professional standards, leveraging proven Infoblox best practices, methods, and procedures, to grow partner profitability and alleviate customer risk.

Exclusive Networks’ partnership with Infoblox spans 18 years, providing coverage across over 40 countries and 4 continents. This collaboration has helped more than 1,600 end-user customers achieve robust security postures through the Exclusive Networks partner network.

“Our partners are looking for ways to help their customers achieve defence-in-depth by increasing the value they provide,” says Paul Eccleston, senior vice-president: EMEA at Exclusive Networks. “By achieving the first-ever Diamond-Level Infoblox Skilled to Secure Distributor certification in EMEA, and with this new Infoblox Professional Services agreement, we can fully support and enable our partners with superior Infoblox knowledge and skills. We empower them to deliver the highest quality of professional services and technical support, ultimately maximising value for their customers.”

Exclusive Networks provides a comprehensive suite of Go-to-Market accelerators designed to support Infoblox and its partners:

* Bridging the Gap: Extensive market reach and education and enablement programmes across marketing, sales, and technical disciplines.

* Lifecycle Services: Seamless global inventory and supply chain management, financial services, technical services, and technical support.

* Market Insights: Expert guidance on the latest cybersecurity trends and data intelligence, along with access to the Exclusive Access customer portal.

* Evolving Landscape: Delivery of solutions for cloud deployments, marketplaces, and ecosystems, with a focus on digital business, AI, and automation.

Scott Willock, senior director at Infoblox, says: “Exclusive Networks is the first Distributor Partner in the EMEA region that has earned the unique Diamond-Level certification in our Skilled to Secure Partner Program, highlighting their dedication to DNS security. This achievement signifies their commitment to upleveling customer security posture with DNS, a critical component of a modern, secure business, through the Exclusive Networks partner community.

“Our Program empowers partners like Exclusive Networks to deliver robust security solutions, particularly leveraging the often-overlooked DNS, protecting people, data, and businesses. Together, we’re addressing today’s cybersecurity challenges and aiding organisations in achieving their digital transformation goals with optimal security posture. This is the significance of DNS, and this is the story Exclusive Networks is championing.”