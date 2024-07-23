Full Stack DevOps Engineer (Chief Expert) 0120 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Operations (2nd and 3rd level)
Development of new functionality (backend, frontend)
Changes to the existing solution
Development of automated test for the solution
Further improving the automated test coverage of the solution
Development of API to the backend
Functional and technical refinement of new solutions
Maintenance and functional enhancement of the solution
Support and error analysis during overall test cycles and rollouts
Quality checks in regards of development across all teams
Breaking down requirements into individual tasks and user stories
Working in Sprints and ensuring delivery of topics in your responsibility
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification
15 years’ experience developing in Java
5 years’ experience in frontend development
5 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)
Essential Skills Requirements:
Backend:
- At least 15 years’ experience in Java developing (Java EE)
- At least 10 years’ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus
- At least 10 years’ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)
Frontend:
- At least 5 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS Thorough Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Change management)
Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
Experience breaking down requirements into individual task/user stories
Good communication skills, dealing with multiple stakeholders
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g. Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)
Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)
Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices
Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)
Desired Skills:
- Java developing (Java EE)
- Spring
- Spring Boot or Quarkus
- Front-end technologies