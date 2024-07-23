Full Stack DevOps Engineer (Chief Expert) 0120 TT

Operations (2nd and 3rd level)

Development of new functionality (backend, frontend)

Changes to the existing solution

Development of automated test for the solution

Further improving the automated test coverage of the solution

Development of API to the backend

Functional and technical refinement of new solutions

Maintenance and functional enhancement of the solution

Support and error analysis during overall test cycles and rollouts

Quality checks in regards of development across all teams

Breaking down requirements into individual tasks and user stories

Working in Sprints and ensuring delivery of topics in your responsibility

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification

15 years’ experience developing in Java

5 years’ experience in frontend development

5 years’ experience in Public Cloud (Azure)

Essential Skills Requirements:

Backend:

At least 15 years’ experience in Java developing (Java EE)

At least 10 years’ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus

At least 10 years’ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)

Frontend:

At least 5 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS Thorough Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident, Problem, Change management)

Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Experience breaking down requirements into individual task/user stories

Good communication skills, dealing with multiple stakeholders

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experience with Microsoft Azure (e.g. Pipeline, AKS, AppInsight)

Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)

Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices

Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)

Desired Skills:

Java developing (Java EE)

Spring

Spring Boot or Quarkus

Front-end technologies

