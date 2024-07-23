Infobip becomes an Oracle ISV partner

Infobip, a global cloud communications platform and a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), has become an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) with access to Oracle Integration Cloud.

Now, businesses using any Oracle solution can access Infobip’s omnichannel platform through Oracle Cloud Marketplace (OCM). They can quickly orchestrate powerful interactions, help increase customer satisfaction, boost sales, and improve campaign performance.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

Infobip’s communication channels will enable businesses to deliver conversational experiences across many sectors including banking and financial services, retail and ecommerce, and hospitality and leisure.

Through Infobip’s collaboration, Oracle users will gain customer insights, enabling them to adjust campaign strategies and nurture leads across every stage of the buying process. Oracle users can connect additional channels to a single solution to help them work together, carry conversations from one channel to another, and set up failover options to ensure customers receive time-sensitive alerts and information. Infobip will also be building additional integrations through the Oracle Integration Cloud.

“Oracle is committed to providing leading customer experience solutions that help our global business-to-business and business-to-consumer customers use data more intelligently to significantly enhance the engagements they have with their customers,” says Stephen Streich, group vice-president: product management at Oracle Marketing. “Our collaboration with Infobip will give our customers access to the latest communication solutions to help continuously deliver value.”

Infobip started its collaboration with Oracle in 2018 as a member of OPN, enabling Oracle Cloud Customer Experience (CX) customers to orchestrate consumer interactions using Oracle Responsys, Oracle Eloqua, and Oracle Digital Assistant. Infobip’s solutions have helped enable businesses deliver personalised, omnichannel messaging and nurture customer relationships across WhatsApp, Viber, and SMS. More than 18 billion interactions have been managed across 65 customers through these integrations so far.

“Consumers want to have conversational experiences with a business or brand over the channels they use with their families and friends. This means firms must offer and integrate a broad range of communications channels. That’s why we’ve enhanced our collaboration with Oracle by becoming an Oracle ISV,” says Veselin Vuković, global vice-president: strategic alliances and partnerships at Infobip. “With the ability to integrate our full omnichannel communications platform across any Oracle solution, available through Oracle Cloud Marketplace, we can help enterprises, no matter their sector or use case, create conversational experiences that increase conversions, boost sales and drive loyalty.”