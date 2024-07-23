Integration Architect

The purpose of Global Information Management (IM) is to enable the delivery of business processes, communication, collaboration and knowledge management through the deployment, support and maintenance of enterprise technology, infrastructure, applications and mine technical systems.

To enable the effective or seamless automation or operability of business processes that reside across multiple applications by developing and maturing the Enterprise Integration architecture and delivering solutions on the enterprise integration platform.

Key Responsibilities:

Build and own the overall Integration Service

Build and own the standards, policies and development methodologies for the integration platforms

Develop integration solutions including major enhancements and interfaces, functions and features on integration platforms and own overall solution architecture for the ICC.

Provide expertise regarding the integration of applications across the business

Determine specifications, plan, design, and develop the integration solutions in conjunction with project teams

Develop the integration platforms, development standards and procedures as well as architectures for services and code reuse

Keep up to date with best practice in emerging Integration technologies.

Be the technical expert and act as an internal consultant and trusted advisor for integration requirements

Build inter-operability design principles into solutions and resolve problems related to business applications and related middleware components to achieve this

Build a critical mass of support for the integration technologies in order to establish its mindshare, technical standards around benefits and help mature the use of technology within the organisation while working with the virtual teams

Oversee ICC projects, including project planning, resource allocation, steering committee leadership, and team organisational structure management

Estimate the technical costs of projects for stakeholders and project managers, confer with stakeholders to identify requirements (e.g., data, information needs, processing, specific output, functional and development of test data), and determine their outcomes in order to formulate the design of the system and/or offer alternative solutions in a timely manner

Essential Requirements:

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline.

Desirable : It would be advantageous to have a post graduate qualification in the relevant IM discipline OR a proven track record of extensive practical experience in a role and context of similar complexity

Minimum 5+ years working experience

Mental Processing Ability Evidence of ability to complete work of two complexity.

Non – Negotiables:

The specific ERP field, controls and risk mitigation

Proficiency in required languages – LATAM roles will require proficiency in Portuguese or Spanish

Relevant business process improvement plans, risks and opportunities

Provides a consistent outstanding role model in relation to safety practices with a deep understanding of the importance of safety

Make recommendations to stakeholders on process improvement

Analyse and identify risk root causes and quantify potential business impact

Implement solutions to better enable the process and reduce level of exposure and risk

Interpret policy and explain why work needs to be completed in a particular manner

Explain how a particular process task needs to be fulfilled

Engage with key stakeholders and understand their process requirements

Assign and re-assign work to ensure outputs and the elimination of waste

Participate in ERP initiatives and the different processes involved

Perform continuous monitoring reviews to make sure that the process aligns to the overall system

Complete project lifecycles with responsibility for a small team.

Take an idea from concept to proof of concept and then to pilot

Job Type:

Contract

Workplace Type:

Hybrid

Location:

Gauteng, Johannesburg

Experience Level:

Senior

Do you have what it takes?

Desired Skills:

integration

global information management

ERP

risk mitigation

process improvement

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

