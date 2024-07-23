IT Technician – Cloud Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated IT Support Technician with a strong focus on Cloud support to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for providing technical assistance and support related to computer systems, hardware, software, and cloud services. They will troubleshoot issues, provide timely customer feedback, and support the development and implementation of new systems and services.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide first-level contact and convey resolutions to customer issues.

Properly escalate unresolved queries to the next level of support.

Track, route, and redirect problems to correct resources.

Update customer data and produce activity reports.

Walk customers through problem-solving processes.

Follow up with customers, provide feedback and see problems through to resolution.

Utilize excellent customer service skills and exceed customers’ expectations.

Ensure proper recording, documentation, and closure.

Recommended procedure modifications or improvements.

Preserve and grow your knowledge of help desk procedures, products, and services.

Desirable Skills:

Experience with Office 365, Microsoft 365 and other Microsoft Cloud services.

Familiarity with remote desktop applications and help desk software.

Attention to detail and problem-solving skills.

Certification in Microsoft, Google Workspace, or similar technologies is a plus.

Must haves:

Proven working experience in providing help desk support.

Proficiency in Cloud services support.

Strong client-facing and communication skills.

Advanced troubleshooting and multi-tasking skills.

Customer service orientation.

at least AZ 900 certification as a minimum

Job Type:

Permanent

Workplace Type:

Onsite

Location:

Western Cape, Cape Town

Experience Level:

Intermediate to Senior

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Microsoft cloud services

helpdesk support

remote helpdesk applications

cloud support

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

