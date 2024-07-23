Java Developer at CEIPAL – STG – Remote Remote

JobTitle: Java Developer
Place of Work (City/State): Hyderabad, 500089
Start Date: July/2024
Duration: 6 Months to 1 year
Shift Schedule: (8 Hour) / 40 Hour Guarantee
Responsibilities:
- A Java Developer is responsible for the design, development, and management of Java-based applications.
- Because Java is used so widely, particularly by large organizations, the daily roles vary widely, but can include owning a particular application or working on several at one time.
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code.
- Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications.
- Prepare and produce releases of software components.
Qualification:
Education: B.Tech / B.Sc / MCA / [URL Removed] Current valid any state license
Experience: 1+ years of experience – Required
Desired Skills:
- Java
- CSS
- Javascript
- jQuery