Java Developer at CEIPAL – STG

Jul 23, 2024

JobTitle: Java Developer

Place of Work (City/State): Hyderabad, 500089

Start Date: July/2024

Duration: 6 Months to 1 year

Shift Schedule: (8 Hour) / 40 Hour Guarantee

Responsibilities:

  • A Java Developer is responsible for the design, development, and management of Java-based applications.
  • Because Java is used so widely, particularly by large organizations, the daily roles vary widely, but can include owning a particular application or working on several at one time.
  • Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.
  • Write well designed, testable, efficient code.
  • Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications.
  • Prepare and produce releases of software components.

Qualification:

Education: B.Tech / B.Sc / MCA / [URL Removed] Current valid any state license

Experience: 1+ years of experience – Required

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • jQuery

