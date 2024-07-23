Junior Business Analyst (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of Software Solutions & Real-Time Data Analytics seeks a highly skilled Junior Business Analyst who will bridge the gap between IT and the business using data analytics to assess processes, determine requirements, and deliver data-driven recommendations and reports to executives and stakeholders. This role involves working closely with various teams to improve the efficiency of business processes and systems. The ideal candidate will require a Bachelor’s Degree in IT/Business Administration or similar discipline with 1-2 years’ work experience in a similar role with intermediate proficiency in SQL. You will also need experience with Power BI, Tableau, familiarity with Project Management tools like JIRA & Asana and a solid understanding of Swagger/Open API 3.0 specifications.

DUTIES:

Requirements Gathering and Analysis –

Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand their needs and requirements.

Conduct interviews, workshops, and surveys to gather detailed business requirements.

Analyse and document business processes, workflows, and system interactions.

Solution Development –

Work with IT and Development teams to design and implement solutions that meet business needs.

Create detailed functional specifications for the Development team.

Ensure that the proposed solutions align with the overall business strategy and objectives.

Project Management –

Assist in project planning, including defining project scope, goals, and deliverables.

Monitor project progress and provide regular updates to stakeholders.

Identify and mitigate risks and issues that may impact project success.

Testing and Validation –

Develop and execute test plans to ensure that solutions meet business requirements.

Coordinate User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and gather feedback for continuous improvement.

Validate that implemented solutions achieve desired outcomes.

Data Analysis and Reporting –

Utilize data analytics tools to analyse business performance and identify trends.

Create reports, dashboards, and visualizations to communicate insights to stakeholders.

Provide recommendations for process improvements based on data analysis.

Documentation and Training –

Prepare comprehensive documentation of business processes, system requirements, and project deliverables.

Conduct training sessions and workshops for end-users to ensure successful adoption of new systems and processes.

Continuous Improvement –

Stay up to date with industry trends and best practices in business analysis and IT.

Proactively identify opportunities for process optimization and automation.

Foster a culture of continuous improvement within the organization.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Business Administration, or a related field.

Experience/Skills –

1-2 Years of experience as an IT Business Analyst or in a similar role.

Proficiency in business analysis tools and techniques.

Intermediate knowledge of SQL.

Experience with Data Analytics and Reporting tools (e.g., SQL, Power BI, Tableau).

Knowledge of Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) methodologies.

Familiarity with Project Management tools (e.g., JIRA, Asana).

Understanding of Swagger/OpenAPI 3.0 specifications.

Preferred to have –

Advanced Degree or Certification in Business Analysis (e.g., CBAP).

Experience in Agile or Scrum methodologies.

Understanding of Enterprise Architecture frameworks.

Knowledge of industry-specific regulations and compliance standards in relation to Information Security.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work effectively in a team environment and manage multiple priorities.

COMMENTS:

