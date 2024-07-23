Junior IT Engineer (Crypto Engineer) – Gauteng Pretoria

ROLE: Junior Crypto Engineer

COMPANY: The company was founded several years ago to address the need for affordable cryptography solutions accessible to enterprises of all sizes. It focuses on delivering dependable and specialized crypto consulting services, particularly to South Africa’s banking sector, along with other industries. From its inception, the company has broadened its scope beyond Southern Africa, offering intelligent and reliable solutions and services across the continent, steadfastly adhering to its core value of smart, trusted technology.

The main emphasis will be on analyzing cryptographic hardware and enhancing the security of their systems. Your experience in system administration, especially with MS Server, will provide a solid foundation for this position. Additionally, your familiarity with cloud platforms like AWS and EC2, along with your understanding of networking principles such as routers and firewalls, will be highly beneficial in this role.

What will you be doing:

System Administration: Utilize your MS Server experience to maintain and administer server systems, ensuring optimal performance and security.

Cloud Infrastructure Management: Support the administration and configuration of cloud-based infrastructure, specifically on AWS, including EC2 instances, to ensure scalability, reliability, and security.

Network Security: Implement and maintain network security measures, including configuring routers and firewalls, to safeguard against unauthorized access and potential threats.

Collaboration: Work closely with senior analysts and other team members to identify security vulnerabilities and develop strategies for mitigation.

Documentation: Document procedures, configurations, and findings to maintain comprehensive records and support knowledge sharing within the team.

What do you need to apply for this role:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ a related field is preferred.

Relevant certifications such as CompTIA Security+, CCNA, or AWS Certified Security Specialty would be advantageous.

Passionate about learning new skills and working with new technologies and methodologies

Desired Skills:

AWS

AZURE

Security Analyst

Crytography

