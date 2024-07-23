Junior Software Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

We are looking to hire a detail-oriented Junior Software Engineer who is equipped with a solid foundation in software development, algorithms, and system design. Must have a proven ability to develop, test, and maintain software applications while collaborating effectively within team environments. Strong problem-solving skills and a commitment to continuous learning and improvement.

What you’ll do:

Implementation of software updates

Software Technical support on projects

Client support.

Assist with user training and support.

User documentation maintenance

Test documentation updates.

Systems Analysis and Design.

Support the engineering team with customer inquiries.

Your expertise:

Knowledge of Web services, HTML, JavaScript, XML, SOAP

Knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server stack of technologies mandatory / MySQL is beneficial

Knowledge of C#; .NET (C/C++ advantageous)

Experience in the design and delivery products and/or product futures

Good fault-finding and analysis capability

Ability to adapt and learn reasonably fast

Ability to work in a team environment

Knowledge of IT networking

Qualifications:

Senior Certificate

BEng Computer or Electronic

Knowledge of SQL

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Lynwood, Pretoria – Office based

Travel: Travel to clients

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

