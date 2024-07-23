Junior UI/UX Designer (CPT Onsite) – Western Cape Milnerton

ENVIRONMENT:

A talented Junior UI/UX Designer with a keen eye for beautiful digital aesthetics is wanted by a dynamic provider of business solutions in the domain of IT architecture, execution & customer support. You will play a pivotal role in shaping the user experience of custom applications while bringing your creative and technical skills to design interfaces that are both visually appealing and highly functional. You will need a Bachelor’s Degree in Design/Computer Science or other relevant field with up to 2 years UI/UX design work experience – preferably in a Tech environment with proficiency in Sketch, InVision & Abobe Creative Suite. All applicants must be able to present a portfolio which demonstrates your design thinking and problem-solving abilities.

DUTIES:

Assist in the design and development of UI/UX for custom software applications.

Translate concepts into user flows, wireframes, mock-ups, and prototypes that lead to intuitive user experiences.

Design and deliver wireframes, user stories, user journeys, and mock-ups optimized for a wide range of devices and interfaces.

Identify design problems and devise elegant solutions.

Work closely with the Development team to ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Participate in regular design reviews and other team-wide design efforts.

Contribute to the development of design standards, best practices, and guidelines.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Design, Computer Science, or relevant field.

Experience/Skills –

Up to 2 years of experience in UI/UX design, preferably in a Tech environment.

A portfolio that demonstrates your design thinking and problem-solving skills.

Proficiency in standard UX software such as Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite, InVision, and the like.

Advantageous –

Basic HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work in a collaborative team environment.

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to articulate your design decisions.

A keen eye for detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality work.



