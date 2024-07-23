Network Engineer (CPT) (EE)

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE the maintenance of customer ICT networks while contributing to high-level support such as strategic planning of network upgrades and performance analyses as the next Network Engineer urgently sought to join the Cape Town division of a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. Support functions will extend from testing and troubleshooting problems to regular maintenance. The ideal candidate will need Matric/Grade 12, a suitable IT-related tertiary qualification and hold Certifications in CCNA or equivalent & FortiGate or equivalent. You must also have 5+ years’ work experience delivering Network Security Services in a customer environment with strong communication skills. The job will require some travel. Please note that preference will be given to Employment Equity candidates.

DUTIES:

Implementation, maintenance, monitoring and management of network security infrastructure and capability (hardware and software solutions).

Analyse and solve common and (some) complex network problems through reasoning, troubleshooting and innovative thinking.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with the clients and client end-users in support of the Service Delivery Manager and Network Security Technical Manager.

Create and update documentation related to installation procedures and troubleshooting of network incidents.

Maintain record via timely updates to Heat, including accurate information pertaining to actions taken, resolution description and resolution date/time.

Liaise with 3rd party vendors to resolve escalated incidents, problems, and queries.

Maintain service and quality levels according to of the company business standards, processes, and procedures.

Communicate oral or written feedback and technical information to all levels of end-users and customer IT management.

Resolve all incidents and fulfil all service requests within contracted SLA’s.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric or Grade 12.

A relevant tertiary IT qualification.

CCNA or equivalent.

FortiGate or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5+ years’ experience delivering Network Security Services in a customer environment.

Valid Driver’s Licence and own reliable vehicle – Must be willing to travel.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent Communication and Interpersonal skills.

Must be punctual, disciplined and dedicated to effectively execute job requirements keeping in mind INTERNAL and EXTERNAL HR and IT policies in place.

COMMENTS:

