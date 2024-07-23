Principal Network Architect – Gauteng Centurion

The Principal Network Architect will be responsible to lead the design, development, and implementation of our complex network infrastructure, creating and maintaining scalable, secure, and high-performing network solutions that support client business goals and technology strategies.

The Principal Network Architect will collaborate with various stakeholders to ensure the network architecture aligns with organizational objectives and industry best practices.

The Principal Network Architect must familiar with the following Technologies deployed in the client’s environment : – Huawei (S5731-S24P4X, S6720-54C-EI-48S-AC, S6720-32X-LI-32S-AC, S5720-28X-PWR-SI-AC), HPE Aruba SD-WAN (Unity Edge Connect Medium, Small-P, Aruba Edge Connect 10104) networking, Huawei Wireless Controller (AC6605-26-PWR), Huawei Wireless Indoor AP (AP4050DN, AirEngine 5761-11), Huawei Wireless Outdoor (AP8050DN), Huawei eLte solution, Palo Alto Firewalls (PA-3420, PA-1140, PA-440, PA-850, PA-220), Rajant Kinetic Mesh, and Hirschmann network infrastructure.

These following Technologies are used for the following Services at the client

Network Services (Office Connect, DC Connect)

WAN Services

Managed Global Internet Services (MGIS)

Cloud Connect Services

Data Centre LAN

Pit Network

Mining OT Network (Process/Plant environments)

Private and Public Cloud environments

Underground Networks

KEY OBJECTIVES:

Develop and Implement Scalable Network Architectures:

Design and deploy network solutions that support the organization’s growth and performance requirements.

Ensure network architectures are scalable, robust, and adaptable to future technological advancements and business needs.

Enhance Network Security:

Establish and enforce network security standards and protocols to protect against cyber threats and vulnerabilities within the scope of the contract.

Implement best practices and cutting-edge security measures to safeguard the organization’s data and infrastructure.

Optimize Network Performance:

Continuously monitor and optimize network performance to ensure high availability, reliability, and efficiency.

Identify and resolve network bottlenecks, latency issues, and other performance-related challenges.

Drive Innovation and Technological Advancement:

Stay abreast of the latest industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in network architecture.

Evaluate and incorporate innovative solutions to enhance network capabilities and align with business goals.

Facilitate Seamless Integration and Interoperability:

Ensure new network solutions and technologies integrate seamlessly with existing systems and platforms.

Promote interoperability across different network components and technologies to maintain a cohesive infrastructure.

Provide Technical Leadership and Expertise:

Lead and mentor the network engineering team, providing guidance and technical expertise.

Foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement within the network team.

Mentor Senior and Junior Network Engineers:

Develop and implement mentorship programs to enhance the skills and knowledge of both senior and junior network engineers.

Provide regular feedback, conduct training sessions, and support professional development opportunities.

Provide 3rd Level Support During High Priority Incidents:

Act as the escalation point for complex network issues and high priority incidents, providing 3rd level support.

Collaborate with IT teams to troubleshoot and resolve critical network problems efficiently.

Collaborate with Stakeholders:

Work closely with senior management, IT teams, and business units to understand network requirements and align with organizational objectives.

Communicate complex network concepts and strategies to non-technical stakeholders effectively.

Maintain Comprehensive Documentation:

Develop and maintain detailed network documentation, including design diagrams, configurations, policies, and procedures.

Ensure documentation is up-to-date and accessible for reference and audit purposes.

Ensure Compliance with Standards and Regulations:

Adhere to industry standards, regulatory requirements, and best practices in network design and implementation.

Conduct regular assessments and audits to ensure compliance and address any deficiencies.

Manage Network Projects and Initiatives:

Lead and manage network projects from inception to completion, ensuring timely and within-budget delivery.

Coordinate with cross-functional teams, vendors, and service providers to achieve project goals and objectives.

REQUIREMENTS:

CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure and/or HCIE required.

IT related diploma or degree (or equivalent NQF6/7) required

TOGAF & ITIL certification will be advantageous

Valid and active Cisco CCIE Certification (Enterprise Infrastructure) required.

10 years’ experience in Cisco Products – Enterprise Infrastructure/Collaboration.

Desired Skills:

CCIE

HCIE

togaf

Collaboration

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Sizwe Africa IT Group is looking to employ a Principal Network Architect on a 36 months fixed-term contract, based on client-site in Centurion.

