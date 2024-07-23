Project Manager (R600k – R400k) – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve client is currently seeking a talented and experienced Project Manager.

As a Project Manager, you will be responsible for planning, executing, and closing projects according to strict deadlines and within budget. You will also be responsible for defining the project’s objectives and overseeing quality control throughout its life cycle. This role involves leading a diverse team of professionals and effectively communicating with stakeholders to ensure project success.

Responsibilities

Develop and maintain project plans, including schedules, budgets, and resource allocation

Lead the project team and facilitate effective communication and collaboration

Ensure that projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget

Manage and mitigate project risks

Monitor progress and performance, and provide regular status updates to stakeholders

Manage client expectations and build strong relationships

Oversee quality control and ensure project deliverables meet requirements and standards

Identify and implement process improvements to enhance project management efficiency

Educational Qualification : NQF Level 6-8 qualification in the Built Environment, Construction Project Management, Engineering, Architecture, or Quantity Surveying.

: NQF Level 6-8 qualification in the Built Environment, Construction Project Management, Engineering, Architecture, or Quantity Surveying. Professional Registration :

: Must be registered with SACPCMP as a Pr. CPM (Professional Construction Project Manager).



Specialisation in Construction/Project Management is compulsory.



Must hold one of the following designations: Pr. Eng (Professional Engineer), Pr. Tech Eng (Professional Technologist), Pr. Techni Eng (Professional Technician).

Experience :

: A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Project Manager role on Built Environment projects.



Must have managed projects with a value of R10 million or more.

Skill and Competency

Strong understanding of project management methodologies and best practices.

Excellent communication and leadership skills.

Proficiency in project management software tools.

Ability to work under pressure and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.

Benefits

Salary: Negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today on LinkedIn, or contact Gillian [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

