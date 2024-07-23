SA business attracts clients in 46 countries

Pragma, a South African-based enterprise asset management company, is achieving global recognition and growth via its targeted software platform.

This is according to recently-appointed CEO Scott Gibson, who says: “Pragma’s roots are in engineering consulting solutions. With over 200 engineers dedicated to enterprise asset management, Pragma’s software competes comfortably with the world’s top brands.”

Pragma is an industrial tech business headquartered in South Africa with enterprise clients in 46 countries. It helps industrial businesses maximise their return on asset investments and support functional and reliable operations. Its specialised, home-grown solutions include consulting services, business process managed services, training and a computerised maintenance management platform.

Co-founder and outgoing CEO Adriaan Scheeres, who led the Pragma Group for 34 years, will remain a shareholder and member of the board.