Senior Full Stack Developer

I am looking for you to lead a development team on our multi platform inspection applications. You will have experience in delivering robust and scalable solutions. As the team is small you will wear multiple hats, from system architecture to devops.
Experience handling large data sets and optimizing application performance for handling high volumes of data particularly images and files. Domain driven design knowledge is NB and you have to be senior as a mentor to juniors and you will have to make high level architectural /design decisions.
Restful API design principles
Typescript Framework
ORM frameworks
Expert knowledge of C#, asp.net Core and EF Core, React js- BONUS
Proven experience with React Native for mobile app development
Experience working with offline-first applications with COMPLEX syncing requirements.
You will have mentored juniors and know how to lead
5 years+ experience as a full stack developer or similar, showcasing a strong portfolio of successfully delivered web and mobile applications
Hybrid role once settled in. 3 x per week in office.
You need to live within 20km of Durbanville Hills
Must have own transport and a solid track record
Full reference checks will be done.
Good matric maths mark, relevant degree
Small team so someone comfortable wearing multiple hats
Desired Skills:
- front end develpment
- back end development
- leadership
- asp.netcore
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We provide software and tools that make the inspection process of marine drilling equipment easier and more reliable.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid role