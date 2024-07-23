Senior Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Durbanville Hills

I am looking for you to lead a development team on our multi platform inspection applications. You will have experience in delivering robust and scalable solutions. As the team is small you will wear multiple hats, from system architecture to devops.

Experience handling large data sets and optimizing application performance for handling high volumes of data particularly images and files. Domain driven design knowledge is NB and you have to be senior as a mentor to juniors and you will have to make high level architectural /design decisions.

Restful API design principles

Typescript Framework

ORM frameworks

Expert knowledge of C#, asp.net Core and EF Core, React js- BONUS

Proven experience with React Native for mobile app development

Experience working with offline-first applications with COMPLEX syncing requirements.

You will have mentored juniors and know how to lead

5 years+ experience as a full stack developer or similar, showcasing a strong portfolio of successfully delivered web and mobile applications

Hybrid role once settled in. 3 x per week in office.

You need to live within 20km of Durbanville Hills

Must have own transport and a solid track record

Full reference checks will be done.

Good matric maths mark, relevant degree

Small team so someone comfortable wearing multiple hats

Desired Skills:

front end develpment

back end development

leadership

asp.netcore

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We provide software and tools that make the inspection process of marine drilling equipment easier and more reliable.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid role

