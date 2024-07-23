Senior Java Developer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN elegant solutions for complex problems, ensuring simplicity and scalability as the next Senior Java Developer sought by a cutting-edge FinTech company. This role will also involve maintaining critical systems, influencing product decisions while leading by example and driving Engineering culture. You will need 7+ years’ work experience in Cloud Software Engineering with a proven track record in designing, building, testing, and deploying secure and scalable applications. Your tech toolset should include SQL, Java – ideally Spring Boot, TypeScript, React/Preact, AWS, Serverless / Lambdas, and API Gateway and strong experience with direct bank integration (ISO 8583 / Base24).

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain core platform components.

Design elegant solutions for complex problems, ensuring simplicity and scalability.

Implement solutions that involve complex interactions across multiple systems.

Drive successful end-to-end delivery of objectives.

Take accountability for the quality of design and technology decisions.

Influence product decisions across related teams.

Advocate for foundational opportunities and deliver impactful work.

Enable team collaboration through knowledge sharing and providing technical guidance.

Lead by example and drive Engineering culture.

REQUIREMENTS:

7+ Years’ experience in Cloud Software Engineering.

Proven track record in designing, building, testing, and deploying secure and scalable applications.

Experience with database technologies and SQL.

Backend experience working with Java, ideally Spring Boot.

Strong experience with direct bank integration (ISO 8583 / Base24).

Experience with TypeScript and React / Preact.

Experience with AWS, Serverless / Lambdas, and API Gateway.

Valid work authorization in your country of residence.

ATTRIBUTES:

The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Java

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position